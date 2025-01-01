$29,995+ tax & licensing
2024 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
Vehicle Details
- Body Style UTV / Side By Side
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 600 MI
Vehicle Description
Like new condition! Financing available!!! Full cab enclosure including roof, glass windshield, rear window, side zip up windows, windshield wiper with automatic washer, side mirrors, front fender flairs added, Carnivore 30" with blacked out Can Am wheels, lower door inserts, stereo, rear cargo box. Gas Foxx shocks. Super nice bike! Over $3000 in extras!!!
Year 2024
Make Can Am
Model Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage 600 mi
Engine 1000 TURBO cc
Drive 4WD
Color Red and Silver
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liquid cooled
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
902-899-2384