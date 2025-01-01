Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Like new condition! Financing available!!! Full cab enclosure including roof, glass windshield, rear window, side zip up windows, windshield wiper with automatic washer, side mirrors, front fender flairs added, Carnivore 30 with blacked out Can Am wheels, lower door inserts, stereo, rear cargo box. Gas Foxx shocks. Super nice bike! Over $3000 in extras!!!<br /><br />$29,995<br />Year    2024<br />Make    Can Am<br />Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DPS<br />Mileage    600 mi<br />Engine    1000 TURBO cc<br />Drive    4WD<br />Color    Red and Silver<br />Fuel System    fuel injected<br />Cooling System    liquid cooled</p>

2024 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3

600 MI

Details Description

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3

Watch This Vehicle
12213294

2024 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

  1. 1740317317
  2. 1740317317
  3. 1740317317
  4. 1740317318
  5. 1740317318
  6. 1740317318
  7. 1740317318
  8. 1740317318
Contact Seller

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
600MI
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style UTV / Side By Side
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 600 MI

Vehicle Description

Like new condition! Financing available!!! Full cab enclosure including roof, glass windshield, rear window, side zip up windows, windshield wiper with automatic washer, side mirrors, front fender flairs added, Carnivore 30" with blacked out Can Am wheels, lower door inserts, stereo, rear cargo box. Gas Foxx shocks. Super nice bike! Over $3000 in extras!!!

$29,995
Year    2024
Make    Can Am
Model    Maverick X3 TURBO DPS
Mileage    600 mi
Engine    1000 TURBO cc
Drive    4WD
Color    Red and Silver
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liquid cooled

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Used 2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Kawasaki TERYX4 800 LE 4,100 MI $13,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE 5,000 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE for sale in Truro, NS
2022 Can-Am Ryker 600 ACE 10,100 KM $10,500 + tax & lic

Email Mike's Recreation & Cycle

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mike's Recreation & Cycle

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

Call Dealer

902-899-XXXX

(click to show)

902-899-2384

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

902-899-2384

Contact Seller
2024 CAN AM MAVERICK MAX X3