$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
13,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED0RG419947
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 13,838 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Keyless Entry
Additional Features
Automatic
Lane Assist
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
