2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

13,838 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck

12857138

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Regular Cab Long Box 2-Wheel Drive Work Truck

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
13,838KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCNAAED0RG419947

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 13,838 KM

Keyless Entry

Automatic
Lane Assist
RWD
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Power Windows;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-XXXX

902-843-3900

$CALL

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500