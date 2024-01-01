Menu
2024 Chevrolet Trax

14,500 KM

$25,900

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS

2024 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
14,500KM
VIN KL77LFE28RC125369

  Exterior Colour Green
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # 2113
  Mileage 14,500 KM

Cruise Control

Child Safety Locks

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-843-3313

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Scammell Auto Limited

902-843-3313

2024 Chevrolet Trax