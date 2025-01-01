Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Ford Mustang

17,000 KM

Details Features

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST TURBO / PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START

Watch This Vehicle
12759681

2024 Ford Mustang

ECOBOOST TURBO / PREMIUM / CONVERTIBLE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

902-266-4478

  1. 12759681
  2. 12759681
  3. 12759681
  4. 12759681
  5. 12759681
  6. 12759681
  7. 12759681
  8. 12759681
  9. 12759681
  10. 12759681
  11. 12759681
  12. 12759681
  13. 12759681
  14. 12759681
  15. 12759681
  16. 12759681
  17. 12759681
  18. 12759681
  19. 12759681
  20. 12759681
  21. 12759681
  22. 12759681
  23. 12759681
  24. 12759681
  25. 12759681
  26. 12759681
  27. 12759681
  28. 12759681
  29. 12759681
  30. 12759681
Contact Seller

$37,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
17,000KM
VIN 1fagp8uh7r5134115

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # HF-134115
  • Mileage 17,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Scammell Auto Limited

Used 2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE / AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS / POWER SUNROOF for sale in Truro, NS
2013 Toyota RAV4 XLE / AWD / ALLOY WHEELS / REVERSE CAMERA / TOUCH SCREEN ENTERTAINMENT / HEATED SEATS / POWER SUNROOF 194,500 KM $14,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Honda Civic SPORT COUPE / 6SPD MANUAL / 2.0L TURBO ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA & PUSH BUTTON START for sale in Truro, NS
2020 Honda Civic SPORT COUPE / 6SPD MANUAL / 2.0L TURBO ENGINE / APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO / REVERSE CAMERA & PUSH BUTTON START 17,000 KM $22,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE DIESEL / SUPERCHARGED / BLACKED OUT / MASSAGIN HEATED SEATS / INTERGRATED COOLER / PANO ROOF / LEATHER for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport HSE DIESEL / SUPERCHARGED / BLACKED OUT / MASSAGIN HEATED SEATS / INTERGRATED COOLER / PANO ROOF / LEATHER 90,000 KM $50,900 + tax & lic

Email Scammell Auto Limited

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Scammell Auto Limited

Scammell Auto Limited

232 Pictou Rd, Truro, NS B2N 2T3

Call Dealer

902-266-XXXX

(click to show)

902-266-4478

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Scammell Auto Limited

902-266-4478

2024 Ford Mustang