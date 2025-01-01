Menu
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

16,657 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali

13312850

2024 GMC Sierra 1500

Crew Cab Standard Box 4-Wheel Drive Denali

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
16,657KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GTUUGEL0RG128040

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 28040
  • Mileage 16,657 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 GMC Sierra 1500