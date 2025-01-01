Menu
2024 Honda Civic

15,093 KM

Details Features

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan SPORT CVT SEDAN

12812605

2024 Honda Civic

Sedan SPORT CVT SEDAN

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
15,093KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HGFE2F57RH108961

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 15,093 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Automatic
FWD
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

2024 Honda Civic