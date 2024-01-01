Menu
2024 Hyundai Elantra

28 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Used
28KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG0RU734638

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 34638
  • Mileage 28 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

