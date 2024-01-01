$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Hyundai Elantra
2024 Hyundai Elantra
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
28KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHLM4DG0RU734638
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 34638
- Mileage 28 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Zacks Auto Sales
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2024 Hyundai Elantra