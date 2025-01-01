$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
2024 Hyundai PALISADE
Preferred 8-Passenger AWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
33,347KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KM8R2DGE8RU699521
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,347 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2024 Infiniti QX80 23,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2023 Subaru Forester Sport CVT 38,575 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 59,293 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2024 Hyundai PALISADE