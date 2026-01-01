$46,499+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$46,499
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
38,476KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5N1DR3CE8RC259794
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59794
- Mileage 38,476 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! 2024 Nissan Pathfinder SL AWD SL Premium | 7 Passenger | Low Kms | Zacks Certified. 9-Speed Automatic 4WD Pearl White Tricoat 3.5L V6
4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio System, Front fog lights, Head Up Display (HUD), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation system: NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package PR00 w/Premium Package, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20''' Alloy w/Unique Finish.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
4WD, 3rd row seats: bench, Air Conditioning, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Audio System, Front fog lights, Head Up Display (HUD), Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated steering wheel, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Memory seat, Navigation system: NissanConnect with Navigation and Services, NissanConnect featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Package PR00 w/Premium Package, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Rear window defroster, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Tilt steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20''' Alloy w/Unique Finish.
Certification Program Details: Fresh 2 Yr MVI | 30 day warranty* | 110 point inspection | Full tank of fuel | Krown rustproofed | Flexible financing options | Professionally detailed
This vehicle is Zacks Certified! You're approved! We work with you. Together we'll find a solution that makes sense for your individual situation. Please visit us or call 902 843-3900 to learn about our great selection.
With 22 lenders available Zack's Auto Sales can offer our customers with the lowest available interest rate. Thank you for taking the time to check out our selection!
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$46,499
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2024 Nissan Pathfinder