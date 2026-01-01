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2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

57,506 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Watch This Vehicle
14202830

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek

ONYX AWD

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

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Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
57,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GUHFC2RH273606

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,506 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

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902-843-XXXX

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902-843-3900

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Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek