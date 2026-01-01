$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX AWD
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek
ONYX AWD
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
57,506KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF2GUHFC2RH273606
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,506 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2022 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab Auto 110,311 KM $41,899 + tax & lic
2024 Nissan Rogue AWD SV Moonroof 43,532 KM $28,887 + tax & lic
2024 Tesla Model Y Long Range AWD 89,000 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2024 Subaru XV Crosstrek