Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 Chevrolet Traverse

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr Z71

Watch This Vehicle
12257680

2025 Chevrolet Traverse

AWD 4dr Z71

Location

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

902-843-3900

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVJRS5SJ176046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Safety

BACKUP CAMERA

Additional Features

AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales

Used 2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 62,183 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 for sale in Truro, NS
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 127,146 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD for sale in Truro, NS
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 102,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Zacks Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales

Zacks Auto Sales

339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1

Call Dealer

902-843-XXXX

(click to show)

902-843-3900

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Zacks Auto Sales

902-843-3900

Contact Seller
2025 Chevrolet Traverse