$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2025 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr Z71
2025 Chevrolet Traverse
AWD 4dr Z71
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GNEVJRS5SJ176046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Seats
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Safety
BACKUP CAMERA
Additional Features
AWD
Parking Sensors
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2023 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro 62,183 KM $39,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab V6 Auto SR5 127,146 KM $38,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Tucson Preferred AWD 102,400 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2025 Chevrolet Traverse