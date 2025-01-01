$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr AT4
2025 GMC Yukon
4WD 4dr AT4
Location
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
902-843-3900
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
500KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2CR82SR259010
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 59010
- Mileage 500 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Automatic
4×4
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Running Boards
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Remote Start;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration;Wi-Fi Hotspot
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Zacks Auto Sales
2024 Nissan Murano AWD SV 55,080 KM $34,999 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Sierra 1500 33,749 KM $45,999 + tax & lic
2024 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred AWD w/Trend Package 61,024 KM $30,999 + tax & lic
Email Zacks Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Zacks Auto Sales
339 Prince St, Truro, NS B2N 1E1
Call Dealer
902-843-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Zacks Auto Sales
902-843-3900
2025 GMC Yukon