$12,500+ taxes & licensing
2025 Indian Scout
Location
Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384
$12,500
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sport Touring
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Like new condition! Only 1300 miles! Financing available! This Bobber comes with factory warranty and a 5 year extended warranty good until spring 2032! Cost of aftermarket warranty was $2335.00. Indian leather saddle bags, side mount license plate bracket with light, LED headlight, LED blinkers, stitched seat, ABS brakes, traction control. Super cool bike!!!
$12,500
Year 2025
Make Indian
Model Indian Scout Bobber 1000
Mileage 1300 mi
Engine 1000 cc
Color Black
Fuel System fuel injected
Cooling System liqued cooled
