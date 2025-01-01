Menu
Like new condition! Only 1300 miles! Financing available! This Bobber comes with factory warranty and a 5 year extended warranty good until spring 2032! Cost of aftermarket warranty was $2335.00. Indian leather saddle bags, side mount license plate bracket with light, LED headlight, LED blinkers, stitched seat, ABS brakes, traction control. Super cool bike!!!

$12,500
Year    2025
Make    Indian
Model    Indian Scout Bobber 1000
Mileage    1300 mi
Engine    1000 cc
Color    Black
Fuel System    fuel injected
Cooling System    liqued cooled

Mike's Recreation & Cycle
40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2
902-899-2384

Location

Mike's Recreation & Cycle

40 Glenforest Dr, Truro, NS B6L 2H2

902-899-2384

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sport Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Like new condition! Only 1300 miles! Financing available! This Bobber comes with factory warranty and a 5 year extended warranty good until spring 2032! Cost of aftermarket warranty was $2335.00. Indian leather saddle bags, side mount license plate bracket with light, LED headlight, LED blinkers, stitched seat, ABS brakes, traction control. Super cool bike!!!

2025 Indian Scout