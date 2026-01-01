$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2025 RAM 3500
2025 RAM 3500
Location
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
902-893-4381
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
21KM
VIN 3C63R3GL8SG565929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Bright White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CA2557
- Mileage 21 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control
Mechanical
Power Steering
Block Heater
Convenience
Console
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
2020 RAM 1500 Classic | Accident Free HEMI Night Edition 117,123 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Off Road Ready True North Edition 48,899 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 RAM 3500 ProMaster | Like-New Work Van with Only 29 KMs 29 KM $59,395 + tax & lic
Email Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2
Call Dealer
902-893-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd
902-893-4381
2025 RAM 3500