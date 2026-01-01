Menu
Account
Sign In

2025 RAM 3500

21 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2025 RAM 3500

Watch This Vehicle
13472716

2025 RAM 3500

Location

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

902-893-4381

  1. 13472716
  2. 13472716
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
21KM
VIN 3C63R3GL8SG565929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CA2557
  • Mileage 21 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Adaptive Cruise Control

Mechanical

Power Steering
Block Heater

Convenience

Console

Additional Features

Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

Used 2020 RAM 1500 Classic | Accident Free HEMI Night Edition for sale in Truro, NS
2020 RAM 1500 Classic | Accident Free HEMI Night Edition 117,123 KM $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Off Road Ready True North Edition for sale in Truro, NS
2023 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 | Off Road Ready True North Edition 48,899 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 RAM 3500 ProMaster | Like-New Work Van with Only 29 KMs for sale in Truro, NS
2025 RAM 3500 ProMaster | Like-New Work Van with Only 29 KMs 29 KM $59,395 + tax & lic

Email Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

28 Waddell St, Truro, NS B2N 4A2

Call Dealer

902-893-XXXX

(click to show)

902-893-4381

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Blaikies Dodge Chrysler Ltd

902-893-4381

2025 RAM 3500