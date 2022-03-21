2013 Subaru Impreza ...

$17,290 + taxes & licensing 1 5 2 , 7 4 6 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Mileage 152,746 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Navigation System Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Seating Leather Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Rear Spoiler HID Headlights Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Temporary spare tire Security Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Climate Control A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling Generic Sun/Moonroof Requires Subscription

