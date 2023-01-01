$13,795+ tax & licensing
$13,795
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Trax
LS
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$13,795
+ taxes & licensing
132,663KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10545594
- Stock #: 17997A
- VIN: 3GNCJKEBXEL193534
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17997A
- Mileage 132,663 KM
These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Trax LS The Envy of Your Friends
Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 16 x 6.5 steel, USB/iPod/MP3/Auxiliary audio input jack, Transmission, Manual, 6 speed with manual transmission shift indicator, Traction control, Tires, P205/70R16 SL blackwall all season, Theft deterrent, electronic immobilizer, Suspension, touring ride and handling, Suspension, MacPherson strut front suspension and compound crank rear suspension, Sunshades, driver and passenger with covered illuminated vanity mirror, Steering, Variable assist electric power, Steering wheel, controls, audio, phone, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, Spare wheel - 16 x 4 steel, Spare tire, 16 blackwall, Seating, passenger, 2-way manual adjuster, Seating, Front driver and passenger, deluxe bucket -inc: adjustable head restraints, fold flat passenger seat, Seating, driver, 4-way manual adjuster, power lumbar with inside armrest.
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It's the right-sized crossover that's designed, engineered and built for your urban adventures. The 2014 Chevrolet Trax literally stands apart. Its stature gives you an elevated vantage point to observe all the action on the streets. Its wide track and muscular form contribute to a confident stance that is paid off by nimble, yet authoritative handling. Having to travel light is not an issue with 530 L (18.7 cu. ft.) behind the rear seats and a maximum of 1,371 L (48.4 cu. ft.) of space with the rear seats folded flat. The interior can be easily reconfigured to maximize versatility, thanks to the 60/40 flip-and-fold rear seat and fold-flat front passenger seat. The fun begins at every stoplight, thanks to the confident acceleration of the 1.4L turbocharged ECOTEC engine that's standard in every Trax. The horsepower is 138, but it's the 148 lb.-ft of at-the-ready torque that makes Trax so responsive to every touch of the accelerator pedal. Trax also gives you two ways of engaging more directly in your driving, with a standard six-speed manual transmission on LS models, and a six-speed automatic transmission on LT and LTZ models that is also available on LS. Turbocharging doesn't only increase power generation, it also enhances fuel efficiency delivering a 5.7L/100 km hwy fuel consumption rating that is unsurpassed by any other compact crossover. Equally impressive is the 7.8 L/100 km in the city. Trax offers an available on-demand All-Wheel Drive system that gives you added grip through all four seasons. The available Chevrolet MyLink Radio connects your compatible smartphone to the MyLink 178mm color touch-screen display and enables you to use screen, voice commands, or the steering wheel-mounted controls. The system also allows you to access apps like Stitcher SmartRadio and TuneIn that can stream over 70,000 radio stations from around the world and best enjoyed with the available seven-speaker Bose premium sound system that features its own amplifier.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE ECOTEC TURBO 1.4L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING DOHC 4-CYLINDER SEQUENTIAL MFI (138 hp [102.9 kW] @ 4900 rpm 148 lb-ft of torque [199.8 N-m] @ 1850 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
AIR BAGS 10 TOTAL FRONTAL AND KNEE FOR DRIVER AND FRONT PASSENGER SIDE-IMPACT SEAT-MOUNTED AND ROOF RAIL FOR FRONT AND REAR OUTBOARD SEATING POSITIONS
