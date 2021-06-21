Roof Rack, WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), TIRES: P265/60R18 BSW ON/OFF ROAD (STD), REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats, Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video, Rear Seat Video System, RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service, For More Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23E -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), POWER SUNROOF, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, GVWR: 2,948 KGS (6,500 LBS) (STD). This Dodge Durango has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Dodge Durango Limited Has Everything You Want
Compass, BLACK, LEATHER TRIMMED BUCKET SEATS, 3.45 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 5.0 AM/FM/BT, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If you require a vehicle that can accommodate up to seven, tow up to 7,400 pounds and fit easily into your garage, the 2014 Dodge Durango tops a very short list. Unit-body construction yields high chassis rigidity and agile handling. And Dodge claims more than 60 safety and security features.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kms and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as On Star or Sirius Radio or any other services. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice)
REAR DVD ENTERTAINMENT CENTRE -inc: Power 8-Way Driver Memory 8-Way Passenger Seats Blu-Ray Compatible Dual Screen Video Rear Seat Video System
Requires Subscription
WHEELS: 18 X 8.0 POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4A AM/FM/BT -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 8.4 Touch Screen Display Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth Nav-Capable! See Dealer for Details Uconnect Voice Command w...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.