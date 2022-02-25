$18,890+ tax & licensing
$18,890
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Ford Edge
SEL
Location
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$18,890
+ taxes & licensing
147,880KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8418270
- Stock #: 17625A
- VIN: 2FMDK4JCXEBB79886
Vehicle Details
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 147,880 KM
Vehicle Description
These Packages Will Make Your Ford Edge SEL The Envy of Your Friends
Speed Sensitive Variable Intermittent Wipers, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Engine Immobilizer, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single CD/MP3 Capable -inc: clock, 6 speakers and auxiliary input jack media hub, Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control, Power Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Permanent Locking Hubs, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute.
The Experts' Verdict...
As reported by KBB.com: If youre looking for all the amenities of a high-end luxury car in a vehicle that is more versatile and practical than a sedan, the 2014 Ford Edge deserves a long test drive. A smooth ride, quiet cabin and manageable proportions make it as easy to live with as any midsize car.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 3.5L TI-VCT V6 (STD)
Requires Subscription
