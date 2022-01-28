$10,950+ tax & licensing
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
LX
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
192,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8270820
- Stock #: 15322
- VIN: 2HGFB2F4XEH030055
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 192,500 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Civic LX Has Everything You Want
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/4 Speakers -inc: text message function, steering wheel-mounted audio w/illumination, 1 USB device connector, Bluetooth streaming audio, MP3/auxiliary input jack, front speakers and rear speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: driver's seat w/6-way manual adjustment, Grille w/Chrome Bar, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet.
Only The Best Get Recognized
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Best Late-Model Used Cars Under $15,000, KBB.com 10 Tech-Savviest Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by KBB.com: With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic remains one of the best small-car values around. Be it the standard sedan, sporty coupe, racy Si trim, frugal hybrid or ultra-clean CNG model, there is a Civic to meet almost any demand.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
