2014 Nissan Versa
Note SL
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
128,516KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8529692
- Stock #: 15422
- VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL370554
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 128,516 KM
Vehicle Description
These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Versa Note SL The Envy of Your Friends
Backup Cam, Voice Recognition, Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, DVD Player, 16 Inch Wheels, Rain Guards, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 16 Alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Upgraded Cloth Seat Trim -inc: upgraded seat stitching, and door cloth trim, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P195/55R16 AS, Steel Spare Wheel.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The 2014 Nissan Versa Note is extremely fun to drive, and very roomy and comfortable as well. To improve it's fuel economy, Nissan spent countless hours in the wind tunnel testing and refining it to make it as Aerodynamic as possible. They gave it flowing windswept lines to slice through the air with ease, and such improvements as: an available active grille shutter that reduces drag by closing by itself at high speeds, newly sculpted tail lights, and a low aero-drag underbody. Combined with a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder engine, you get a car that gets an EPA estimated 31 MPG City and 40 MPG Highway when you get it with the Xtronic CVT transmission. The Versa Note has great cargo capacity and can seat 5 people with ease. Plus, your rear passengers will definitely appreciate the generous legroom. The interior is modern and stylish, all while being instantly intuitive. The Base S model gives you a generous appointment of standard features like Comfortable Cloth Seats, Air Conditioning, AM FM CD Radio with Auxiliary Input Jack , and Dual Power Outside Mirrors. On the other end of the spectrum, opt for the top-of-the-line SV Trim with SL Tech Package and enjoy the convenience of Nissan Connect with Navigation and Touch Screen, and the amazing Around View Monitor for help parking. It utilizes 4 cameras to create a virtual bird-eye view of your vehicle to help you position it better when pulling into your spot. This top tier allotment also includes Bluetooth Wireless Audio Streaming, Pandora Radio compatibility, Points of Interest Powered by Google, and Hands-free text messaging. For safety, Nissan's Zone Body Construction has been engineered to help absorb the impact in the event of a crash. Further, Nissan has included the following on all trims: 6 Air bags, 4-Wheel Anti-lock brakes, and Vehicle Dynamic Control With Traction Control. Drive the 2014 Nissan Versa Note for yourself today!
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Keyless Start
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
