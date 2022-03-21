$33,127+ tax & licensing
$33,127
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
$33,127
+ taxes & licensing
91,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8697953
- Stock #: 15554
- VIN: 1GCVKRECXFZ173374
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 91,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Has Everything You Want
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top, Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped with audio and cruise controls, Steering wheel audio controls, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist, Single-slot CD/MP3 player, Seat, rear 60/40 folding bench (folds up), 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor), Remote Keyless Entry, with 2 transmitters, Rear axle, 3.42 ratio (Standard on 4WD (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine. Available with (L83) 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine.), OnStar with 4G LTE provides a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet (Services and connectivity may vary by models and conditions. 4G LTE service is available in select markets. Terms and conditions apply. 4G LTE performance is based on industry averages and vehicle systems design. Some services require a data plan. Visit www.onstar.ca for vehicle availability, 4G LTE coverage, system limitations and further details.), OnStar Directions and Connections plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance and Turn-by-Turn Navigation (Services may vary by model and conditions. Term begins upon vehicle delivery. Terms and conditions apply. Visit www.onstar.ca for vehicle availability, system limitations and further details.), Mouldings, bodyside, body colour, Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Body-colour. Mirror caps will be chrome with (PDX) Custom Sport Edition.), Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank, Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure, Headlamps, halogen reflector, GVWR, 7100 lbs. (3221 kg) (Requires 4WD models and (LV3) 4.3L EcoTec3 V6 engine.).
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If you dont already like the 2015 Silverado for the mere fact that its a Chevy, this pickup makes a compelling case for itself with a sophisticated yet intuitive infotainment system, refined interior and an available V8 engine with class-leading power output.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Leather Steering Wheel
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION AND VARIABLE VALVE TIMING includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 ...
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4