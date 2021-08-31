2015 Dodge Grand Caravan

Roof Rack, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver, Load-Leveling & Height Control, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Security Alarm, SECURITY ALARM, RADIO: UCONNECT 430 6.5 TOUCH/CD/HDD/NAV -inc: Garmin Navigation, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Rear Dome Lamp, Front Courtesy & Map Lamps, Driver Side Sun Visor w/Mirror, Passenger Side Sun Visor w/Mirror, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, 6.5 Touchscreen, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: 430 6.5 Touch AM/FM/CD/HDD, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available. This Dodge Grand Caravan has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Dodge Grand Caravan Crew The Envy of Your Friends
Compass, BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Painted Aluminum, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Touring suspension, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Rear Doors, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear HVAC w/Separate Controls, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Power Rear Windows and Power Vented 3rd Row Windows.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Whether it is taking the family across town, moving furniture, or even just tackling errands, the 2015 Grand Caravan can make it happen. It features the Dodge signature crosshair grille, confident body sculpting, and gorgeous ring-shaped LED taillamps. It has seating for up to seven or lots of cargo space - your choice. Dodge Grand Caravan offers a total of 81 different seating and cargo configurations, made easy by seats that simply stow in the floor without having to be removed. The base level American Value Package gives you a generous standard features. Some items included are 2-zone manual air conditioning, steering wheel audio controls, in-floor storage bins, and comfortable cloth seats. SXT ad R/T trims give you great convenience features like dual power sliding doors and a power liftgate. Also, with the SXT and R/T models, you can get the available Dual DVD / Blu-Ray Entertainment. Great for long trips, it gives you a Blu-Ray / DVD player and the second and third rows each get their own 9-inch video screen overhead. With a 283 HP, 3.6L Pentastar V6 under the hood, paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, you'll get a generous EPA Estimated 25 MPG Highway. When properly equipped, all Caravan trims can tow up to 3,600 lbs., and Trailer Sway Damping helps keep what you are towing safe and secure on the road. It possesses a steel safety cage, seven airbags, including front multistage airbags, and front and rear crumple zones to help redirect impact away energy from passengers.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
MP3 Player
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
Rear A/C
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Knee Air Bag
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
SECURITY GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Security Alarm
Granite Crystal Metallic
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: Class II Hitch Receiver Load-Leveling & Height Control Trailer Tow Wiring Harness
BLACK/LIGHT GREYSTONE CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 29K CREW -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Rear Dome Lamp Front Courtesy & Map Lamps Driver Side Sun Visor w/Mirror Passenger Side Sun Visor w/Mirror
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Heated Front Seats Remote USB Port Heated Steering Wheel Bluetooth Streaming Audio Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
ELECTRONICS CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet 6.5 Touchscreen Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Radio...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.