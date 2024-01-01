$9,495+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2015 Nissan Micra
S
2015 Nissan Micra
S
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,355KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3N1CK3CP5FL268879
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,355 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Nissan Micra S is loaded with top-line features. Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Covers -inc: 7-spoke design, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P185/60R15 AS.
These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Micra S The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Manual Rear Windows, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: What if your car could put a smile on your face, confidence in your hands and goose bumps all over? Meet the all-new Nissan Micra, A 5-door easy-to-drive subcompact car that's super affordable, a breeze on maintenance, and a genius on gas. This is what happens when Nissan engineering, performance, and capability all come together in a fun, reliable car made for your roads and your life. It's super-easy to maneuver your Nissan Micra, not only for parallel parking, but three-point turns too. At just 4.6 meters, Micra's tiny turning radius is smaller than its key competitors, to make sure you get through the fray and out of tight spots in no time. All's clear in the cabin, where an airy design and great visibility make it easy to stay comfortable; yet also stay aware of your surroundings. Upgrade to a leather-wrapped steering wheel and other available features like a 6-way adjustable driver side seat and sport cloth seats with contrast stitching to bring a refined feel to your everyday drive. From end to end, the Nissan Micra's neat and versatile storage spaces let you keep your car tidy, so storing and retrieving stuff is a piece of cake. When you need room for larger items, you can fold down the 60/40 split rear seats at the pull of a lever to create 819.5 L (28.94 cu. ft.) of space. With everything from exterior aerodynamics that slip through the wind, to an advanced 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with a reliable, responsive 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, the Nissan Micra will leave less of an impression where it counts - on your wallet and the environment. Tech features include an available rear view camera, a Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, and an AM/FM/CD audio system with available iPod/USB input.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Micra S The Envy of Your Friends
Steel Spare Wheel, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/Aux-In w/4 Speakers, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Manual Rear Windows, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: What if your car could put a smile on your face, confidence in your hands and goose bumps all over? Meet the all-new Nissan Micra, A 5-door easy-to-drive subcompact car that's super affordable, a breeze on maintenance, and a genius on gas. This is what happens when Nissan engineering, performance, and capability all come together in a fun, reliable car made for your roads and your life. It's super-easy to maneuver your Nissan Micra, not only for parallel parking, but three-point turns too. At just 4.6 meters, Micra's tiny turning radius is smaller than its key competitors, to make sure you get through the fray and out of tight spots in no time. All's clear in the cabin, where an airy design and great visibility make it easy to stay comfortable; yet also stay aware of your surroundings. Upgrade to a leather-wrapped steering wheel and other available features like a 6-way adjustable driver side seat and sport cloth seats with contrast stitching to bring a refined feel to your everyday drive. From end to end, the Nissan Micra's neat and versatile storage spaces let you keep your car tidy, so storing and retrieving stuff is a piece of cake. When you need room for larger items, you can fold down the 60/40 split rear seats at the pull of a lever to create 819.5 L (28.94 cu. ft.) of space. With everything from exterior aerodynamics that slip through the wind, to an advanced 1.6L 4-cylinder engine with a reliable, responsive 5-speed manual or 4-speed automatic transmission, the Nissan Micra will leave less of an impression where it counts - on your wallet and the environment. Tech features include an available rear view camera, a Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System, and an AM/FM/CD audio system with available iPod/USB input.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
MP3 Capability
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
2017 Toyota Tacoma TRD Sport 116,349 KM $36,946 + tax & lic
2022 Mitsubishi RVR ES 79,496 KM $24,952 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Micra S 148,355 KM $9,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Yarmouth Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2015 Nissan Micra