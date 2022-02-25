$14,496+ tax & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2015 Nissan Sentra
SL
Location
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
98,321KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8355570
- Stock #: 15382
- VIN: 3N1AB7AP9FL668087
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,321 KM
Vehicle Description
These Packages Will Make Your Nissan Sentra SL The Envy of Your Friends
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Bose Premium Audio System w/8 Speakers -inc: USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, illuminated steering-wheel audio controls, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, 5.8 colour touch-screen monitor, NissanConnect w/Navigation and mobile apps and Nissan voice recognition for audio and navigation, streaming audio via bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, SiriusXM satellite radio and SiriusXM Traffic, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Metal-Look Grille w/Chrome Surround, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim.
Expert Reviews!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Sentra completely redefines what an affordable car can be and proves the good life is well within reach. With tasteful styling inside and out, advanced available features you'll love, and a huge interior with surprising luxuries like Dual Zone Automatic Temperature Control and Push Button Ignition. The drive's special too, with a super-smooth Xtronic CVT transmission and a class-leading 34 combined MPG. More than just a pretty face, Sentra's design was perfected in the wind tunnel, to create a ride that's as quiet as it is fuel-efficient. It comes standard with a set of 16 steel wheels with stylish wheel covers. Standard on all trims, front boomerang-shaped, halogen headlights are paired with LED accent lights. It's important to be surrounded by things you love. Like a flowing dashboard design inspired by a bird's wing. Soft-touch materials throughout the cabin and unexpected available luxuries like rich wood-tone trim and perforated leather-appointed seats that come together to create a very personal space. Fine Vision electroluminescent gauges give confidence to the driver with a clean, concise readout in all lighting conditions, improving visibility and reaction time. This is Sentra, exactly the way you want it. Sentra is powered by a 130hp, 1.8L engine that achieves an impressive 39 mpg on the highway. Sentra is equipped with three drive modes to suit your mood. Choose Eco to help maximize fuel efficiency. For maximum responsiveness and a boost of fun try Sport mode. For an ideal blend of efficiency and performance, set it to Normal. The electric power steering system senses how fast you're going, so it provides a natural, solid feel at higher speeds and more power assist at low speeds for effortless maneuvers.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Premium Sound System
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
