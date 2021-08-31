2015 RAM 1500

WHEELS: 17 X 7 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P265/70R17 BSW AS GOODYEAR (STD), SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Popular Equipment Group, Remote Keyless Entry, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Chrome Rear Bumper, Chrome Grille, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Chrome Front Bumper, Exterior Appearance Group, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, PRAIRIE PEARL, POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Remote Keyless Entry, Carpet Floor Covering, Front & Rear Floor Mats, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, FRONT & REAR RUBBER FLOOR MATS. This Ram Ram Pickup 1500 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Tradesman Has Everything You Want
DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH 40/20/40 SPLIT BENCH SEAT, CLASS IV RECEIVER HITCH, CARPET FLOOR COVERING, 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shift Knob, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and HD Oil Cooler, Towing w/Harness and Trailer Sway Control, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tip Start, Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, Storage Tray, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer, Regular Box Style, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear centre armrest, Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Carpet Floor Covering
Front & Rear Rubber Floor Mats
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Class IV Receiver Hitch
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Split Bench Seat
Vinyl Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum
Conventional Spare Tire
