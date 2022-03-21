Menu
2015 Subaru Outback

139,842 KM

$21,983

+ tax & licensing
$21,983

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2015 Subaru Outback

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5I Touring Package

2015 Subaru Outback

2.5I Touring Package

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$21,983

+ taxes & licensing

139,842KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8803907
  • Stock #: 15598
  • VIN: 4S4BSCDC6F3307085

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 139,842 KM

Vehicle Description

Roof Rack, Compass, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Double Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Subaru Outback has a strong Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring Package Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/AHA Audio System -inc: 6.2-inch touch-screen display, roof-mounted black low profile antenna, auxiliary input audio source in centre console, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, iPod/USB audio integration MediaHub, SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) and 6-speaker system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings, GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs).*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Power Liftgate
Power Mirror(s)
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

