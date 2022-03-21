$21,983+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-881-9666
2015 Subaru Outback
2.5I Touring Package
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$21,983
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8803907
- Stock #: 15598
- VIN: 4S4BSCDC6F3307085
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,842 KM
Vehicle Description
Roof Rack, Compass, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 17 x 7 5-Double Spoke Design -inc: Aluminum alloy, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: Lineartronic CVT -inc: Continuously Variable Transmission w/manual mode, paddle shift controls, lock-up torque converter, transmission shift lock, X-mode and Subaru symmetrical full-time All-Wheel Drive system: Electronically controlled multi-plate transfer clutch, Tires: P225/65R17 102H Bridgestone Dueler H/P Sport, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Subaru Outback has a strong Regular Unleaded H-4 2.5 L/150 engine powering this Variable transmission.*This Subaru Outback 2.5i Touring Package Has Everything You Want *Side Impact Beams, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA/AHA Audio System -inc: 6.2-inch touch-screen display, roof-mounted black low profile antenna, auxiliary input audio source in centre console, illuminated steering wheel integrated audio controls, Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity w/voice activation and Bluetooth streaming audio, iPod/USB audio integration MediaHub, SiriusXM satellite radio installed (free 3-month trial subscription included) and 6-speaker system, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System, Premium Cloth Upholstery, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power Door Locks, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome Interior Accents, Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Heated Front Reclining Bucket Seats -inc: 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat including power lumbar support, 4-way manually adjustable passenger seat and high/low heat level settings, GVWR: 2,080 kgs (4,586 lbs).*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Comfortable Cars Under $30,000, KBB.com 15 Best Family Cars, KBB.com Brand Image Awards, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
Vehicle Features
