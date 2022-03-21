$32,988+ tax & licensing
$32,988
+ taxes & licensing
2015 Toyota 4Runner
SR5
Location
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
183,690KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8737598
- Stock #: 3261A
- VIN: JTEBU5JR4F5267088
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,690 KM
Vehicle Description
This Toyota 4Runner SR5 Has Everything You Want
Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Security System Pre-Wiring, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA -inc: 6.1 display screen, voice recognition, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, bluetooth capability, 8 speakers, phonebook and streaming audio via bluetooth, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), integrated SiriusXM satellite radio, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation and Radio Data System, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Power Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Part And Full-Time Four-Wheel Drive, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Transfer Case, Manual Air Conditioning, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Locking Glove Box, LED Brakelights, Leather Steering Wheel.
Only The Best Get Recognized
ALG Residual Value Awards, Residual Value Awards, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by KBB.com: If you need a rugged weekend warrior that can also double as a reliable, comfortable daily driver, Toyotas 4Runner SUV for 2015 makes an excellent choice. A 3rd-row seat option, while cramped, expands the 4Runners passenger carrying capacity to seven.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Running Boards/Side Steps
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Locks
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
