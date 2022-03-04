2015 Volkswagen Jetta

$16,490 + taxes & licensing 1 0 7 , 7 6 6 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 8590169

Stock #: 17638A

VIN: 3VWD07AJ9FM319742

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 107,766 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Heated Mirrors Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Seating Heated Front Seat(s) Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

