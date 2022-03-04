$16,490+ tax & licensing
2015 Volkswagen Jetta
Sedan 1.8T Comfortline
107,766KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8590169
- Stock #: 17638A
- VIN: 3VWD07AJ9FM319742
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 17638A
- Mileage 107,766 KM
Vehicle Description
This Volkswagen Jetta Sedan Has Everything You Want
Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System, Power Rear Windows, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter alarm, Passenger Seat, Outside Temp Gauge, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Multi-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Media Device Interface (MDI) w/iPod Connectivity, Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Light Tinted Glass, Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer.
See What the Experts Say!
As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The Volkswagen Jetta is a gorgeously sculpted sedan with daring angles and sumptuous curves. It has a high-end look with sleek aerodynamic lines, and comes in 6 models for buyers to choose from. The base Jetta S is equipped with a 2.0L, 115hp, 4-cylinder engine with your choice of a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic. Higher levels have the same transmission choices as the S, but with a 170hp Turbocharged engine instead. The TDI Clean Diesel with its 140hp engine gets up to an incredible EPA estimated 46 MPG on the highway. For more of a rush, the GLI is ready to take off with its turbocharged 210hp engine, sport suspension, sport steering wheel, and front sport comfort seats. For maximum fuel efficiency and an exciting drive, the Jetta Hybrid is available with a 170hp turbocharged engine, a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission with Tiptronic, and gets an EPA estimated 48 MPG on the highway. The interior of the Jetta is sophisticated, roomy, and stylish. It comes standard with a multi-function trip computer and an auxiliary input for your radio. Higher trims have available features like Bluetooth audio streaming, a power sunroof, push-button start, touchscreen navigation, Fender Premium Audio, a Rearview camera, and heated front seats. For your gear, the Jetta has 15.5 cubic feet of cargo space, and 60/40 split folding rear seats. The Volkswagen Car-Net communication system is available on most trims. It gives you services like roadside assistance, and crash notification. Safety features include anti-lock brakes, stability control, and the Intelligent Crash Response System. In a collision it deploys the airbags, disables the fuel pump, turns on your hazard lights, and unlocks the doors.
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Power Mirror(s)
Heated Front Seat(s)
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
