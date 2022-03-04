Menu
2016 Chevrolet Colorado

157,743 KM

Details Description Features

$34,926

+ tax & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Z71

Location

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

157,743KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 157,743 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD), Windows, power with driver Express-Up and Down, Window, rear-sliding, manual, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) Dark Argent Metallic cast aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 x 7 (40.6 cm x 17.8 cm) steel, Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated sliding vanity mirrors, Transfer case, electric, 2-speed, Transfer case shield, Traction control, electronic, Tires, P255/65R17 all-terrain, blackwall. This Chevrolet Colorado has a powerful Gas V6 3.6L/217 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Colorado Z71 The Envy of Your Friends

Tire, spare P265/70R16 all-season, blackwall, Tire Pressure Monitor System, Theft-deterrent system, unauthorized entry, Theft-deterrent system, immobilization, Tailgate, locking, Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower, Tailgate handle, Black, Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, stability control system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favorite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-877-209-0079. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, heated driver and front passenger, Seats, front bucket, Seat, rear folding bench (Crew Cab models only.), Seat adjuster, power passenger lumbar control, Seat adjuster, power driver lumbar control, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way power with manual recline, Seat adjuster, 4-way power front passenger, Remote vehicle starter system.
Only The Best Get Recognized

KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
WiFi Hotspot
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation from Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 3.6L SIDI DOHC V6 VVT (305 hp [229 kW] @ 6800 rpm 269 lb-ft of torque [365 N-m] @ 4000 rpm) (STD)

