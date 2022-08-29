2016 Chevrolet Equinox

$18,895 + taxes & licensing 1 2 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9272356

9272356 Stock #: 17831U

17831U VIN: 2GNFLEEK2G6183970

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 122,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat WiFi Hotspot Smart Device Integration Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Convenience Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes All Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Temporary spare tire Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Telematics Navigation from Telematics Bluetooth Connection ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD) Requires Subscription

