$18,895
+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
2016 Chevrolet Equinox
LS
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$18,895
+ taxes & licensing
122,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9272356
- Stock #: 17831U
- VIN: 2GNFLEEK2G6183970
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chevrolet Equinox LS Has Everything You Want
Theft-deterrent system, anti-theft alarm and engine immobilizer., Suspension, Refined Ride, Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar, Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms, Steering, power-assist, electric-variable, Steering wheel, comfort grip vinyl with mounted cruise and audio controls, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio controls, Steering column, tilt and telescopic, StabiliTrak, electronic stability control system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2016 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with 130 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-877-209-0079. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, Deluxe front bucket, Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline, Seat adjuster front driver power lumbar and power height adjuster, Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions, Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners, Remote Keyless Entry with 2 transmitters, panic button, content theft alarm activation verification and illuminated entry, Rear Vision Camera, Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area., OnStar with 4G LTE and built-in Wi-Fi hotspot to connect to the internet, includes 3GB or 3 months OnStar Data Trial (whichever comes first) (Available 4G LTE Wi-Fi requires compatible mobile device, active OnStar subscription and data plan after trial.), OnStar Guidance Plan for 6 months including Automatic Crash Response, Stolen Vehicle Assistance, Roadside Assistance, Turn-by-Turn Navigation, Advanced Diagnostics and more (trial excludes Hands-Free Calling) (Visit www.onstar.ca for coverage map, details and system limitations. Services may vary by model and conditions.).
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick with optional front crash prevention, IIHS Top Safety Pick.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 2.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm) (STD)
Requires Subscription
