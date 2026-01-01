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Used 2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4 SUPERCAB ECOBOOST for sale in Yarmouth, NS

2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4

130,767 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4

SUPERCAB ECOBOOST

Watch This Vehicle
14117479

2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4

SUPERCAB ECOBOOST

Location

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

902-881-2440

  1. 1779193477
  2. 1779193477
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
130,767KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP7GFC34611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Lithium Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 130,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Tow Hooks

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

Yarmouth Nissan

290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

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902-881-2440

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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Yarmouth Nissan

902-881-2440

2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4