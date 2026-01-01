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2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4
SUPERCAB ECOBOOST
2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4
SUPERCAB ECOBOOST
Location
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
902-881-2440
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
130,767KM
VIN 1FTEX1EP7GFC34611
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Lithium Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 130,767 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Yarmouth Nissan
Yarmouth Nissan
290 Pleasant St, Yarmouth, NS B5A 0C5
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Yarmouth Nissan
902-881-2440
2016 Ford F150 XLT FX4