2016 Hyundai Tucson

$19,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 2 7 7 K M Used

Listing ID: 10137564

10137564 Stock #: 70623

70623 VIN: KM8J23A41GU187149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,277 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Wheel Drive Brake Assist Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM Requires Subscription Ruby Wine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.