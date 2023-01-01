Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Hyundai Tucson

119,277 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Contact Seller
2016 Hyundai Tucson

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Hyundai Tucson

2.0L BASE

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

  1. 10137564
  2. 10137564
  3. 10137564
  4. 10137564
  5. 10137564
  6. 10137564
  7. 10137564
  8. 10137564
  9. 10137564
  10. 10137564
  11. 10137564
  12. 10137564
  13. 10137564
  14. 10137564
  15. 10137564
  16. 10137564
  17. 10137564
  18. 10137564
  19. 10137564
  20. 10137564
  21. 10137564
  22. 10137564
  23. 10137564
  24. 10137564
  25. 10137564
  26. 10137564
  27. 10137564
  28. 10137564
  29. 10137564
Contact Seller

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,277KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10137564
  • Stock #: 70623
  • VIN: KM8J23A41GU187149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 119,277 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Remote Starter, Cruise Control, Backup Cam, Touchscreen, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Parking Sensor. This Hyundai TUCSON has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Hyundai TUCSON 2.0L Base Has Everything You Want

Power Windows, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, RUBY WINE, Remote Keyless Entry, GREY, CLOTH SEAT TRIM, 12V Outlet, Wheels: 17 x 7.0 Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and SHIFTRONIC Sequential Shift Control, Tires: P225/60R17 All-Season, Steel Spare Wheel.
Critics Agree

KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com Best Buy Awards Finalist, KBB.com 10 Best All-Wheel Drive Vehicles Under $25,000, KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Brake Assist

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
GREY CLOTH SEAT TRIM
Requires Subscription
Ruby Wine

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda

2020 Jeep Compass LI...
 48,233 KM
$34,917 + tax & lic
2016 Dodge Journey SXT
 141,515 KM
$18,490 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 82,529 KM
$17,895 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yarmouth Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory