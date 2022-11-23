2016 Jeep Wrangler

$27,944 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 2 3 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 3-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Mileage 104,023 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Daytime Running Lights Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags Rollover protection bars Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Bucket Seats Immobilizer Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Tires - Rear All-Terrain Tires - Front All-Terrain Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Cloth Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Powertrain Locking/Limited Slip Differential Additional Features Convertible Soft Top Conventional Spare Tire BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS BRIGHT WHITE 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD) Requires Subscription BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass Delete Sunrider Soft Top RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD) QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS WHEELER EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

