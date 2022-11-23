$27,944+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$27,944
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2016 Jeep Wrangler
2016 Jeep Wrangler
Willys Wheeler W
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$27,944
+ taxes & licensing
104,023KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9381055
- Stock #: 15863
- VIN: 1C4GJWAGXGL186651
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 15863
- Mileage 104,023 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Wrangler Willys Wheeler W Has Everything You Want
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS WHEELER EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit, Willys Wheeler Package, Black Jeep Grille Badge, 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Glossy Black Jeep Badge, A/C Refrigerant, Deep Tint Sunscreen Windows, Chrome & Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, Electronic Vehicle Information Centre, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Drive Swing Gate Decal, Gloss Black Willys Grille, Low Gloss Black Wrangler Decal, Willys Hood Decal, Rock Rails, MOPAR Jeep Trail Rated Kit, MOPAR Dealer Installed Tow Strap Kit, Jeep Trail Rated Kit , 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD), SUPPLEMENTAL FRONT SEAT SIDE AIR BAGS, RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD), Compass, BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag, Rear Window Defroster, Rear Window Wiper w/Washer, Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass, Delete Sunrider Soft Top, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD), 12V Outlet, Wheels: 17 x 7.5 High-Gloss Black Willys, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Tires: LT255/75R17 BSW Off Road, Sunrider Soft Top, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio -inc: 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Most Fun SUVs, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Cars, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $25,000.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Supplemental Front Seat Side Air Bags
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Tires - Rear All-Terrain
Tires - Front All-Terrain
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Cloth Seats
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Convertible Soft Top
Conventional Spare Tire
BLACK CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED MANUAL (STD)
Requires Subscription
BLACK JEEP FREEDOM TOP HARDTOP -inc: Freedom Panel Storage Bag Rear Window Defroster Rear Window Wiper w/Washer Tinted Rear Quarter & Liftgate Glass Delete Sunrider Soft Top
RADIO: 130 AM/FM/CD (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23W WILLYS WHEELER EDITION -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6 Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Rear Passenger Assist Handles Kit Willys Wheeler Package Black Jeep Grille Badge 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4