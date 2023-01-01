$21,695+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,695
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2016 Nissan Rogue
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$21,695
+ taxes & licensing
129,521KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10071870
- Stock #: 70607
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV3GC817562
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,521 KM
Vehicle Description
This Nissan Rogue SV Has Everything You Want
Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, RearView Monitor Back-Up Camera, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: auxiliary audio input jack, streaming audio via Bluetooth hands-free phone system, satellite radio, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Air Conditioning, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4