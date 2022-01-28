$32,985 + taxes & licensing 1 0 0 , 4 3 2 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8270826

8270826 Stock #: 15335

15335 VIN: 3C6RR7KT3GG348725

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 15335

Mileage 100,432 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Mirror(s) Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Remote Keyless Entry Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Carpet Floor Covering Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive TRAILER BRAKE CONTROL Class IV Hitch Receiver Exterior Daytime Running Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Steel Wheels Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Seating Split Bench Seat Vinyl Seats Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Additional Features Tires: LT265/70R17E OWL On/Off Road Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum Conventional Spare Tire TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD) 3.55 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD) Blue Streak Pearl QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 25A ST -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS (STD) DIESEL GREY/BLACK CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS) (STD) POPULAR EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyless Entry SXT APPEARANCE GROUP -inc: Chrome Appearance Group Chrome Rear Bumper Popular Equipment Group SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SIRIUSXM Subscription For SIRIUSXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Carpet Floor Covering Front & Rear Floor Mats Remote Keyles... RADIO: UCONNECT 5.0 TOUCH/HANDS-FREE -inc: 5 Touchscreen Remote USB Port - Charge Only Rear View Mirror w/Microphone Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth Overhead Console GPS Antenna Input Temperature & Compass Gauge

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.