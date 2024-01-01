$26,895+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
LT
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
70,187KM
VIN 1G1FB1RS0H0203411
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 70,187 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 3.6L V6, DI, VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm, 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm), Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washers, Windows, power with driver and passenger Express-Down/Up, Wheels, 18 (45.7 cm) Silver-painted aluminum, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, non-illuminated, Trunk release, power, Trunk emergency release handle, Tires, 245/50R18, blackwall, all-season, Teen Driver mode a configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned off. An in-vehicle report gives you information on your teen's driving habits and helps you to continue to coach your new driver, Suspension, Sport. This Chevrolet Camaro has a strong Gas V6 3.6L/222 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Rear Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 3.6L V6 DI VVT (335 hp [250 kW] @ 6800 rpm 284 lb-ft of torque [383.4 N-m] @ 5300 rpm)
Requires Subscription
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$26,895
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2017 Chevrolet Camaro