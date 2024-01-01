$18,695+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
2017 Chevrolet Cruze
LT AUTO
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$18,695
+ taxes & licensing
104,411KM
Used
VIN 3G1BE5SM0HS503726
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,411 KM
Vehicle Description
Cruise Control, ENGINE, 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Windshield, solar absorbing, Windows, power with driver and front passenger Express-Down, Wheels, 16 (40.6 cm) aluminum, Wheel, spare, 16 (40.6 cm) steel, Warning tones, driver and front passenger safety belts, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, Trunk release, power, remote. This Chevrolet Cruze has a powerful Turbocharged Gas I4 1.4L/ engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 1.4L TURBO DOHC 4-CYLINDER DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
