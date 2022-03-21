$18,997+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Spark
1LT CVT
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$18,997
- Listing ID: 8803901
- Stock #: 15603
- VIN: KL8CD6SA3HC787653
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Tan
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 131,951 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 x 6 (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall. This Chevrolet Spark has a powerful Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT The Envy of Your Friends *Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front, MacPherson struts, Storage, passenger IP storage tray, Storage, lower centre IP bin, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Brake Assist, Spoiler, rear, Aero, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, front high-back bucket, Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline, Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline, Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual, Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
Vehicle Features
