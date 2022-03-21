Menu
2017 Chevrolet Spark

131,951 KM

$18,997

+ tax & licensing
$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

2017 Chevrolet Spark

2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

2017 Chevrolet Spark

1LT CVT

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$18,997

+ taxes & licensing

131,951KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8803901
  • Stock #: 15603
  • VIN: KL8CD6SA3HC787653

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tan
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 15603
  • Mileage 131,951 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE, 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm, 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD), Wipers, front intermittent, variable, Wiper, rear intermittent, 2-speed, Windows, Power with driver express up/down, Wheels, 15 x 6 (38.1 cm x 15.2 cm) alloy, Visors, driver and front passenger vanity mirrors, covered, Transmission, Continuous Variable (CVT), Traction control, Tires, P185/55R15 all-season blackwall, Tire, spare, T105/70D14, blackwall. This Chevrolet Spark has a powerful Gas I4 1.4L engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Chevrolet Spark 1LT CVT The Envy of Your Friends *Tire Pressure Monitoring System (does not apply to spare tire), Theft-deterrent system, content theft alarm, Suspension, rear, compound crank, Suspension, front, MacPherson struts, Storage, passenger IP storage tray, Storage, lower centre IP bin, Steering, power, non-variable ratio, electric, Steering wheel, 3-spoke, Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls, Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, StabiliTrak, stability control system with Brake Assist, Spoiler, rear, Aero, SiriusXM Satellite Radio is standard on most 2017 GM models. Enjoy a 3-month XM Select+ trial with over 120 channels including commercial-free music, plus news, talk, sports and comedy. Every trial comes with free online listening, which lets you take all your favourite programming anywhere. Listen on your computer, smartphone or tablet to find your sound. (The use of the SiriusXM Canada radio service constitutes acceptance of our Customer Agreement available at siriusxm.ca/terms and are used under license. If you decide to continue service after your trial, the subscription plan you choose will automatically renew thereafter and you will be charged according to your chosen payment method at then-current rates. Fees and taxes apply. To cancel you must call us at 1-888-539-7474. All fees and programming subject to change.), Seats, front high-back bucket, Seat, rear 60/40 split-bench, folding, Seat adjuster, driver 4-way fore/aft (up/down) manual with manual recline, Seat adjuster, 2-way manual front passenger with manual recline, Safety belts, 3-point, all positions, Safety belt pretensioners, driver and front passenger, dual, Remote Keyless Entry includes panic alarm button.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 5-Year Cost to Own Awards, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Floor mats
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Rear Defrost
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
ENGINE 1.4L DOHC 4-CYLINDER MFI (98 hp [73.07 kW] @ 6200 rpm 94 lb-ft of torque [127.4 N-m] @ 4400 rpm) (STD)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
