ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7,000 lbs Payload Package, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford F-150 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. <strong>These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends </strong> Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC -inc: enhanced voice recognition communication and entertainment system, 911 assist, 4.2 LCD display in center stack, Applink and 1 smart charging USB port, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter alarm. <strong>Only The Best Get Recognized</strong> KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Details

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

902-881-9666

Used
96,705KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF2HFC14816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour SHADOW BLACK
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,705 KM

Vehicle Description

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio, GVWR: 7,000 lbs Payload Package, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission: Electronic 6-Speed Automatic -inc: tow/haul and sport mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/T, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning. This Ford F-150 has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.
These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC -inc: enhanced voice recognition communication and entertainment system, 911 assist, 4.2 LCD display in center stack, Applink and 1 smart charging USB port, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Single-CD Player -inc: 6 speakers, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Pickup Cargo Box Lights, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter alarm.
Only The Best Get Recognized

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirror(s)

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 FFV -inc: 3.31 Axle Ratio GVWR: 3 175 kg (7 000 lb) Payload Package
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

2017 Ford F-150