Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Starter, Lift Kit, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Sprayed Bed Liner, Running Boards. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission. Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (Standard on TK15743 models.), 12V Outlet, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.).

2017 GMC Sierra 1500

137,415 KM

$25,975

+ tax & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 16749
  • Mileage 137,415 KM

Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Trailer Hitch, Remote Starter, Lift Kit, Cruise Control, Second Row Power Windows, Backup Cam, Sprayed Bed Liner, Running Boards. This GMC Sierra 1500 has a strong Gas V8 5.3L/325 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded GMC Sierra 1500 Base

Voice Recognition, Touchscreen, Tinted Windows, Steering Wheel Controls, Rear Window Defroster, Power Locks, Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, ENGINE, 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT, DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing, includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600 rpm) (Standard on TK15743 models.), 12V Outlet, Wheels, 17 x 8 (43.2 cm x 20.3 cm) painted steel, Transmission, 6-speed automatic, electronically controlled with overdrive and tow/haul mode. Includes Cruise Grade Braking and Powertrain Grade Braking, Transfer case, with floor-mounted shifter (Included with 4WD models only.).


THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Windows

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive

HID Headlights
Tow Hooks
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Steel Wheels

MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Conventional Spare Tire
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE 5.3L ECOTEC3 V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT DIRECT INJECTION and Variable Valve Timing includes aluminum block construction (355 hp [265 kW] @ 5600 rpm 383 lb-ft of torque [518 Nm] @ 4100 rpm; more than 300 lb-ft of torque from 2000 to 5600...

Local Delivery

