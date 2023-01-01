2017 Jeep Compass

$19,595 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 8 , 1 3 4 K M Used

Listing ID: 10493685

10493685 Stock #: 16246

16246 VIN: 1C4NJDAB1HD178627

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 148,134 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Cruise Control Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Exterior Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Windows Rear Defrost Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Billet Metallic ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD) DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD) TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD) SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate App... WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (STD)

