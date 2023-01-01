$19,595+ tax & licensing
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport
148,134KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10493685
- Stock #: 16246
- VIN: 1C4NJDAB1HD178627
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 148,134 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Compass Sport Has Everything You Want
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Keyless Entry, Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert, Speed-Sensitive Power Locks, Bright Side Roof Rails, Body-Colour Liftgate Applique, Bright Grille, Body-Colour Door Handles, Power 6-Way Adjustable Driver Seat, Front Heated Seats, Power Sunroof w/Express Open/Close, High Altitude Package, Satin Silver Interior Accents, Deep Tint Sunscreen Glass, Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Controls, High Altitude Badge, Illuminated Entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, 115-Volt Auxiliary Power Outlet, Body-Colour Exterior Mirrors, Rear 60/40 Folding & Reclining Seat, Power Heated Manual Folding Mirrors, Power Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Down , Power Driver Seat, Fog Lights, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 17 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start (STD), TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD), SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, On-star, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD), DARK SLATE GREY, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, BILLET METALLIC, 12V Outlet, Wheels w/Painted Accents, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Touring suspension.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
Billet Metallic
ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT (STD)
DARK SLATE GREY LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS
TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission Tip Start (STD)
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 23G HIGH ALTITUDE EDITION -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Keyless Entry Body-Colour Fascia w/Bright Insert Speed-Sensitive Power Locks Bright Side Roof Rails Body-Colour Liftgate App...
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM (STD)
