$15,195+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport
2017 Jeep Compass
Sport
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$15,195
+ taxes & licensing
Used
110,074KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1C4NJCAB9HD187571
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,074 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission, 3.367 Axle Ratio, Tip Start, TIRES: P225/60R17 BSW AS, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info, Call 888-539-7474, Remote USB Port, Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic, Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum, Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS, ENGINE: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 W/DUAL VVT, DEEP CHERRY RED CRYSTAL PEARL, DARK SLATE GREY, CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, AIR CONDITIONING, Wheels w/Painted Accents. This Jeep Compass has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L/144 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Compass Sport
Touring suspension, Tires: P205/70R16 BSW All-Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Radio w/Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Experience a Fully-Loaded Jeep Compass Sport
Touring suspension, Tires: P205/70R16 BSW All-Season, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Centre Armrest w/Storage, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat, Radio: 130 AM/FM/CD, Radio w/Clock, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Tilt Steering Column, Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock, Manual Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows, Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints, Manual 1st Row Windows, Low Tire Pressure Warning, LED Brakelights, Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire
Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum
MP3 Capability
Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl
DARK SLATE GREY CLOTH BUCKET SEATS
SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO GROUP -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Remote USB Port Hands-Free Communication w/Bluetooth Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror w/Microphone
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Auto/Stick Automatic Transmission 3.367 Axle Ratio Tip Start
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GD SPORT -inc: Engine: 2.4L DOHC 16V I-4 w/Dual VVT Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Wheels: 17 x 6.5 Aluminum Tires: P225/60R17 BSW AS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda
2017 Toyota RAV4 Limited Platinum 144,833 KM $23,595 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Compass Sport 110,074 KM $15,195 + tax & lic
2021 Kia Forte EX 77,037 KM $21,395 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Yarmouth Mazda
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$15,195
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2017 Jeep Compass