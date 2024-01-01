$15,695+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$15,695
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,658KM
VIN KNDJP3A53H7483532
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 122,658 KM
Vehicle Description
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic -inc: drive mode select system, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Splash Guards, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control. This Kia Soul has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
Experience a Fully-Loaded Kia Soul EX
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material, Integrated Roof Antenna, Immobilizer, Illuminated Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Engine Coolant Temp, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip, Front Cigar Lighter(s), Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, Front Anti-Roll Bar, Engine: 2.0L GDI I4, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.
Critics Agree
KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $18,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
2017 Kia Soul