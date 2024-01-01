$23,595+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4
Limited Platinum
2017 Toyota RAV4
Limited Platinum
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$23,595
+ taxes & licensing
Used
144,833KM
VIN 2T3DFREVXHW583130
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 144,833 KM
Vehicle Description
Compass, Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade, Wheels: 18 Aluminum Alloy w/Wheel Locks, Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic Super ECT -inc: sequential shift mode, gate type shifter and transmission cooler, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P235/55R18 All Season -inc: compact spare tire, Steel Spare Wheel, Splash Guards. This Toyota RAV4 has a powerful Regular Unleaded I-4 2.5 L/152 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Toyota RAV4 Limited Has Everything You Want
SofTex Leather Seat Trim, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Seats w/Leatherette Back Material, Roll-Up Cargo Cover, Right Side Camera, Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Regular Amplifier, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3/WMA w/Navigation -inc: shark fin type antenna, JBL Synthesis audio system, audio auxiliary input jack, USB audio input, Bluetooth capability, integrated SiriusXM Satellite radio, 11 speakers in 7 locations, sms-to-speech and email-to-speech, advanced voice recognition, phonebook and streaming audio via Bluetooth, display of artist, song and album art for connected iPod (Gracenotes), 7 display screen and SIRI Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Steering Wheel Controls, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter Alarm, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors.
Critics Agree
IIHS Top Safety Pick+, KBB.com 10 Best SUVs Under $25,000, KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Best Resale Value Awards.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
All Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Mirror Memory
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Seating
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Led Headlights
Cross-Traffic Alert
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
Call Dealer
902-881-XXXX(click to show)
$23,595
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2017 Toyota RAV4