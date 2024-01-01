$19,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
2018 Ford EcoSport
SE
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,164KM
VIN MAJ6P1UL7JC233668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 107,164 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD), Compass, Wheels: 16 Shadow Silver-Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Unique Cloth Heated Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way power driver's seat (fore/aft, up/down and recline w/manual lumbar), 4-way manual front-passenger seat (fore/aft, up/down w/manual recline) and manually adjustable head restraints, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SelectShift, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Trailer Wiring Harness, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/60R16 AS BSW. This Ford EcoSport has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
This Ford EcoSport SE Has Everything You Want
Tire mobility kit, SYNC 3 Communications & Entertainment System -inc: enhanced voice recognition, 6.5 LCD capacitive touchscreen w/swipe capability, AppLink, 911 Assist, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and 2 smart-charging USB ports, Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, Streaming Audio, Smart Device Integration, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Selective Service Internet Access, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Rigid Cargo Cover, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo -inc: 6 speakers, Proximity Key For Doors And Push Button Start, Premium Cloth Bucket Front Seats w/Cloth Back Material and Manual Driver Lumbar, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Mykey System -inc: Top Speed Limiter, Audio Volume Limiter, Early Low Fuel Warning, Programmable Sound Chimes and Beltminder w/Audio Mute.
Only The Best Get Recognized
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
(Please note that we make all attempt to verify equipment, trim levels, options, accessories, kilometers and price listed in our ads however we make no guarantees regarding the accuracy of these adds online. Features are populated by VIN decoder from manufacturers original specifications. Some equipment such as wheels and wheels sizes, along with other equipment or features may have changed or may not be present. We do not guarantee a vehicle manual, manuals can be typically found online in the rare event the vehicle does not have one. Please verify all listed information with our dealership in person before purchase. The sale price does not include any ongoing subscription based services such as Satellite Radio. Any software or hardware updates needed to run any of these systems would also be the responsibility of the client. All listed payments are OAC which means On Approved Credit and are estimated without taxes and fees as these may vary from deal to deal, taxes and fees are extra. As these payments are based off our lenders best offering they may be subject to change without notice. Please ensure this vehicle is ready to be viewed at the dealership by making an appointment with our sales staff. We cannot guarantee this vehicle will be on premises and ready for viewing unless and appointment has been made.)
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
MP3 Capability
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 2.0L TI-VCT GDI I-4 -inc: auto start-stop technology (STD)
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
$19,495
+ taxes & licensing
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666
2018 Ford EcoSport