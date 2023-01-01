$35,895 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 9 , 1 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10541700

10541700 Stock #: 18033A

18033A VIN: 1FTEW1E52JFA82018

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,101 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Back-Up Camera Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Cruise Control Keyless Entry Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Steering Wheel Audio Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Smart Device Integration Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Four Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Satellite Radio Exterior Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Fog Lamps Tires - Front All-Season Tires - Rear All-Season Convenience Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Telematics Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection Driver Restriction Features ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.