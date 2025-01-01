$29,995+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Crew Cab
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,003 KM
Vehicle Description
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD), Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.
*These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends *
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers, Radio w/Clock, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive.
*Only The Best Get Recognized*
KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Vehicle Features
