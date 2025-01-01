Menu
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD), Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers, Radio w/Clock, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive. KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

2018 Ford F-150

103,003 KM

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT

12673842

2018 Ford F-150

XLT

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
103,003KM
VIN 1FTEW1E51JFB35212

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Crew Cab
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,003 KM

ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD), Wheels: 17 Silver Painted Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/SelectShift Sequential Shift Control, Trailer Wiring Harness, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: P265/70R17 OWL A/S, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks. This Ford F-150 has a dependable Regular Unleaded V8 5.0 L engine powering this Automatic transmission.



*These Packages Will Make Your Ford F-150 XLT The Envy of Your Friends *

Tailgate Rear Cargo Access, SYNC Voice Activated Connectivity System -inc: In-vehicle voice-activated communications and entertainment system w/911 assist and compass, 4.2 LCD display in centre stack, AppLink and 2.3 message centre in instrument cluster, Steel Spare Wheel, Solid Axle Rear Suspension w/Leaf Springs, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Securilock Anti-Theft Ignition (pats) Immobilizer, Safety Canopy System Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Regular Box Style, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Single-CD w/SiriusXM Satellite -inc: 7 speakers, Radio w/Clock, Power Rear Windows, Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Perimeter alarm, Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive.



*Only The Best Get Recognized*

KBB.com 10 Most Awarded Brands, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Four Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Telematics
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Driver Restriction Features
ENGINE: 5.0L V8 -inc: auto start/stop technology and flex-fuel capability (STD)
Requires Subscription

