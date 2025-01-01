$22,395+ taxes & licensing
2018 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 71165
- Mileage 87,728 KM
Vehicle Description
TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TRAILER TOW GROUP -inc: 4 & 7-Pin Wiring Harness, Full-Size Spare Tire, Class III Hitch Receiver, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness, RADIO: UCONNECT 3C W/8.4 DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Remote USB Port, 8.4 Touch Screen Display, Nav-Ready, See Retailer for Details, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L Pentastar VVT V6 w/ESS, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA, NORMAL DUTY SUSPENSION (STD), ENGINE: 3.2L PENTASTAR VVT V6 W/ESS -inc: Engine Stop-Start System, 700-Amp Maintenance-Free Battery, Bright Dual Exhaust Tips, Engine Oil Cooler, Compass, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Heated Exterior Mirrors, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Exterior Mirrors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Weather Floor Mats, Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob, BRIGHT WHITE. This Jeep Cherokee has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L/198 engine powering this Automatic transmission.
3.517 AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Tires: P225/65R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Sentry Key Immobilizer, Selec-Terrain ABS And Driveline Traction Control, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Redundant Digital Speedometer, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5 Display, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Voice Activation, Radio Data System and External Memory Control, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down, Perimeter/Approach Lights.
Yarmouth Mazda
902-881-9666