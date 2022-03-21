$21,590+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
902-881-9666
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
50th Anniversary Edi
Location
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$21,590
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8798783
- Stock #: 3260A
- VIN: JM1BN1V74J1181279
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 3260A
- Mileage 65,055 KM
Vehicle Description
Wheels: 16 Silver Finish Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Mazda Mazda3 has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mazda Mazda3 50th Anniversary Edi The Envy of Your Friends *Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.
Vehicle Features
