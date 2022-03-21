Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

65,055 KM

Details Description Features

$21,590

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

Yarmouth Mazda

902-881-9666

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edi

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary Edi

Location

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

902-881-9666

  1. 8798783
  2. 8798783
  3. 8798783
  4. 8798783
  5. 8798783
  6. 8798783
  7. 8798783
  8. 8798783
  9. 8798783
Contact Seller

$21,590

+ taxes & licensing

65,055KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8798783
  • Stock #: 3260A
  • VIN: JM1BN1V74J1181279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3260A
  • Mileage 65,055 KM

Vehicle Description

Wheels: 16 Silver Finish Alloy, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Transmission: 6-Speed SKYACTIV-Drive Automatic -inc: manual-shift mode and drive selection switch, Tires: 205/60R16 AS, Steel Spare Wheel, Side Impact Beams, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Child Safety Locks, Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust. This Mazda Mazda3 has a dependable Regular Unleaded I-4 2.0 L/122 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*These Packages Will Make Your Mazda Mazda3 50th Anniversary Edi The Envy of Your Friends *Power Rear Windows, Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver 1-Touch Up/Down, Passenger Seat, Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners, Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Interior Trim -inc: Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: manual 6-way adjustable driver seat, manual 4-way adjustable passenger seat and adjustable heat, Glove Box, Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer and Trip Computer, Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers, Front-Wheel Drive, Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest, FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access, Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster, Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve I4, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags.*Only The Best Get Recognized*KBB.com 10 Coolest New Cars Under $20,000, KBB.com 10 Best Sedans Under $25,000, KBB.com Brand Image Awards.

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Smart Device Integration
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Temporary spare tire
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Power Mirror(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Yarmouth Mazda

2015 Honda Accord To...
 102,852 KM
$21,090 + tax & lic
2015 Hyundai Santa F...
 109,884 KM
$22,990 + tax & lic
2016 RAM 1500 SXT
 139,520 KM
$26,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

Yarmouth Mazda

44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4

Call Dealer

902-881-XXXX

(click to show)

902-881-9666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory