$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
2018 RAM 1500
Express
Yarmouth Mazda
44 Starrs Rd, Yarmouth, NS B5A 2T4
902-881-9666
$35,500
+ taxes & licensing
104,689KM
Used
- VIN: 1C6RR7KT0JS325905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Diesel Grey/Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
These Packages Will Make Your Ram Ram Pickup 1500 Express The Envy of Your Friends
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J EXPRESS -inc: Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS, Transmission: 8-Speed TorqueFlite Automatic (DFK), Body Colour Front Fascia, Body Colour Grille, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Body Colour Rear Bumper w/Step Pads, Ram 1500 Express Group , Fog Lights, Bluetooth, Aux/MP3 Line-in, Alloy Wheels, 20 Inch Wheels, Tilt Steering, Power Mirrors, Outside Temp Display, Heated Mirrors, WHEELS: 20 X 8 SEMI-GLOSS BLACK ALUMINUM, WHEEL & SOUND GROUP -inc: 5 Touchscreen, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, Hands-Free Comm w/Bluetooth, Overhead Console, GPS Antenna Input, Temperature & Compass Gauge, Rear Floor Mats, Front Floor Mats, Front & Rear Floor Mats, Remote Keyless Entry, Wheels: 20 x 9 Chrome-Clad Aluminum (DISC), Tires: P275/60R20 OWL AS (DISC), Full-Size Temporary Use Spare Tire, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED TORQUEFLITE AUTOMATIC (DFK) -inc: Active Grille Shutters, Black Rotary Shifter, 3.21 Rear Axle Ratio, Electronic Shift, TIRES: P275/60R20 BSW ALL-SEASON, SIRIUSXM SATELLITE RADIO -inc: 1-Year SiriusXM Subscription, For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PARKVIEW REAR BACK-UP CAMERA -inc: Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, On-star, ENGINE: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 W/FUELSAVER MDS, DIESEL GREY/BLACK, CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH SEAT -inc: Manual Adjust Seats.
THE YARMOUTH MAZDA ADVANTAGE
BUY REMOTE - No need to visit the dealership. Through email, text, or a phone call, you can complete the purchase of your next vehicle all without leaving your house!
DELIVERED TO YOUR DOOR - Your new car, delivered straight to your door! When buying your car at Yarmouth Mazda, well arrange a fast and secure delivery. Just pick a time that works for you and well bring you your new wheels!
EXTENDED COVERAGE - Get added protection on your new car and drive confidently with our selection of competitively priced extended warranties.
WE ACCEPT TRADES - We’ll accept your trade for top dollar! We’ll assess your trade in with a few quick questions and offer a guaranteed value for your ride. We’ll even come pick up your trade when we deliver your new car.
FULLY INSPECTED - Every vehicle undergoes an extensive 120 point inspection from our award winning team of technicians. Drive with confidence knowing we've gone over your vehicle!
FREE CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT - If you're buying used, its important to know your cars history. Thats why we provide a free vehicle history report that lists any accidents, prior defects, and other important information that may be useful to you in your decision.
METICULOUSLY DETAILED – Buying used doesn’t mean buying grubby. We want your car to shine and sparkle when it arrives to you. Our professional team of detailers will have your new-to-you ride looking new car fresh.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear Bench Seat
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Engine: 5.7L HEMI VVT V8 w/FuelSaver MDS
Class IV Hitch Receiver
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Tires: P275/60R20 BSW All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
